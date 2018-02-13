CHP chairman announces list for executive body, increases number of members

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu revealed yesterday the list of Central Executive Board (MYK) members with whom he will run in the 2019 elections following the party's 36th Ordinary Congress.

A statement from the party's press department revealed Kılıçdaroğlu's list for the key posts. According to the list, the number of members has been increased to 18 from 13. On Kılıçdaroğlu's list, nine members keep their posts, while nine new names entered the list.

Bülent Tezcan will keep his post as spokesperson for the party. The CHP chair appointed Tuncay Özkan, who was not on Kılıçdaroğlu's party assembly key list, appointed as deputy chairman in charge of the press. The reason for his appointment to the post is his background in the press as Özkan has worked for various newspapers.

Kılıçdaroğlu was re-elected at the CHP convention on Feb. 3-4 in a very controversial way after the other candidate, CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce, contended that the election was unjust. New members of the CHP party assembly were also elected. The CHP chair received criticism in this respect because 10 names on his list did not enter the party assembly.

Mehmet Akif Hamzaçebi, who previously served as group deputy chairman and Istanbul deputy, has become the CHP secretary general.

Ünal Çeviköz was appointed deputy chairman in charge of foreign affairs, becoming the second person on the list who previously served as an ambassador along with Öztürk Yılmaz.