Turkish Cypriot coalition gov't secures vote of confidence

A new four-party coalition government won a vote of confidence in the Turkish Cypriot parliament Thursday.

The new Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) coalition government won the vote 27-22, as one lawmaker was absent from the 50-seat parliament.

The successful vote follows last week's coalition government protocol after President Mustafa Akıncı passed on the mandate to form a government to Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhürman, who came second in the Jan. 7 elections.

For the coalition deal, Erhürman met with People's Party (HP) leader Kudret Özersay, Communal Democracy Party (TDP) leader Cemal Özyiğit and Democratic Party (DP) leader Serdar Denktaş.

In the Jan. 7 KKTC snap election, no party won enough votes to rule single-handedly, but Hüseyin Özgürgün's National Unity Party (UBP) got the most votes, with 35.6 percent.

The UBP won 21 seats in parliament, while the CTP secured 12 seats with 17 percent of the vote.

In addition, the People's Party (HP) got nine seats, the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) and Democratic Party (DP) got three seats each, and the Rebirth Party (YDP) got two seats.

Twenty-six out of parliament's 50 seats are needed to form a coalition.

Since the last general elections in January 2013, the KKTC has had three coalition governments under three different prime ministers.

Last November, the Turkish Cypriot parliament passed a motion calling for early elections. Under the motion, general elections originally planned for July 2018 were moved up seven months to Jan. 7.