Turkey to set up new camps for civilians in Syria's Afrin

Turkey to establish camp for 3,000 civilians in Syria's Azaz, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey is preparing to set up new camps for civilians in northern Syria where an operation is underway, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ said Saturday.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Akdağ said the camps catering to civilian needs will be similar to those which were built after Operation Euphrates Shield.

Operation Euphrates Shield was conducted jointly by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), from August 2016 to late March 2017, to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate terror threats along the Turkish border.

His remarks came during a visit to the Ordu province on Turkey's Black Sea region.

He added that the camps will be equipped with tents, bathrooms and water wells.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the ongoing operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.