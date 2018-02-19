FETÖ leader praises Western countries for helping supporters, slams Muslim countries

Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is accused of leading the deadly July 15, 2016 coup attempt, has said in his latest weekly sermon video that Western countries have provided assistance to his followers, who fled Turkey with the fear of facing justice for their crimes, while he criticized Muslim countries for being indifferent to their demise.

Addressing his followers in a video entitled "Foreign lands, emigration, shahada and service," Gülen said that many countries, including Germany, Canada, the U.S. and "partially" France have helped Gülenists, while he criticized Muslim countries for refusing to do so.

"They said rent a house and we will pay for it… Germany has done this, so has Canada and France [partially] and the U.S. and other places, while the Islamic world stood idly by," Gülen said, adding that it is a "shame" for Muslim countries to stand idly by.

The leader of the terrorist group, whose members within the military have attempted to carry out a bloody coup attempt, killing 252 people, said that his weekly sermons have enabled his followers to gain easy access while seeking asylum to many countries like Germany, the U.S. and Canada.

"They say it is a 'reference' that you are also in this [FETÖ] group or movement!.. And sometimes they quiz them about what Kıtmir's [my] latest sermons focused on and let them pass if they answer correctly," Gülen said, adding that these countries hail FETÖ followers, while Turkey tries to prosecute them.

In his speech, Gülen also noted that a FETÖ supporter, who had been detained by local officials and was put on an airplane to be sent back to Turkey, was saved after the wife of a prominent official of that country took action and sent him to Dubai instead, where he was then able to travel to the U.S. to meet Gülen.

The FETÖ leader also criticized Muslim countries such as Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria for cooperating with Turkish officials to extradite criminals.

FETÖ, a criminal enterprise founded by fugitive Fetullah Gülen, has been directly implicated in the December 2013 judicial coup attempt and the July 15, 2016, military coup attempt against the democratically elected government of Turkey. With its media and business arms, the terrorist group created significant public clout, which was augmented by infiltration into state institutions, principally the judiciary, police and military. Many of its most senior members fled abroad on the eve or soon after the coup attempt in 2016.

Dating back to the 1960s, FETÖ was the brainchild of Gülen who served as a primary school educated imam before founding the group, which has always acted as a secretive cult.

The 1970s and 1980s were spent consolidating the group, creating the necessary education and financial structure, while slowly infiltrating state institutions. Its schools and prep schools served as the main recruiting ground for the group, which assigned particular degrees and vocations to its members.

Its leadership hierarchy was hidden from the public, apart from Gülen himself. FETÖ, like many terrorist groups, created a structure based on individual cells within various state organizations, like the judiciary, police and military.