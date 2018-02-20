Ahrar al-Sham, Nour al-Din al-Zenki unify against Syrian regime

Ahrar al-Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, two of the largest opposition groups in Syria, decided Sunday to join forces under the Syrian Liberation Front, creating the biggest military group ever against the Syrian regime.

"We, Ahrar al-Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zenki, announce our merger under the name of Syrian Liberation Front," the two group announced on their social media pages, calling on other opposition groups to unite against the regime as well.

The groups added that they made the decision to not leave the political decision-making power to the hands of a single group, stop the attacks against them and to avoid being used as pawns by outside forces.

Hasan Sufan, the leader of the Ahrar al-Sham, assumed the leadership of the front while Tawfiq Shahabuddin from Nour al-Din al-Zenki became his deputy.

The front, consisting of mostly Syrians, currently continues to fight in Idlib, Hama, Homs, Western Aleppo and Damascus.