CHP dissident İnce urges deputies to support changing party bylaws

Republican People's Party (CHP) Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce continues to make efforts to change bylaws next month at the party's convention in order to eliminate unsuccessful chairmen in the future.

Sending out a tweet to fellow CHP members, İnce said that everyone should sign his suggestion that envisages the end of a chairman's term if the chairman fails to win elections for the party two times in a row.

"A call on our members: We started the signature process in regards to our suggestion for bylaws change. We share the text that only CHP members will sign with the public," İnce said on his official Twitter account, calling on everyone signing the text to his address.

İnce ran against CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at an ordinary convention earlier this month, however, he lost the race. Even though İnce lost the chairmanship battle, he pledged to continue his efforts. In the convention, 790 delegates voted for Kılıçdaroğlu and İnce received 447 votes, with 1,253 delegates out of 1,266 casting votes.

The CHP will also reportedly prioritize on electoral alliances at the bylaw

s convention possibly on March 9-10. The CHP Party Assembly recently announced that all deputies and local party branches should submit their suggestions for changes to the bylaws as soon as possible, as it has been suggested that bylaws be changed in line with the changing nature of politics in Turkey.

In a written call on fellow party members, CHP Secretary-General Akif Hamzaçebi and Deputy Chairman in charge of organizations Muharrem Erkek said, "New necessities were born out of changes in political life."

CHP Deputy Chairman Bülent Tezcan told the media that there must be changes in terms of alliances, especially after the recent talks between the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). "Flexibility is needed in bylaws that would allow broad alliances," Tezcan reportedly said.

It was previously reported that İnce would seek to turn the CHP convention, which was expected to be held in the summer, into a convention with an election. As the party opposition accelerated efforts for the extraordinary congress, Kılıçdaroğlu reportedly decided to set an earlier date for it to counter intra-party dissent.