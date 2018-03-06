Constitutional committee begins discussions of alliance bill

The Parliamentary Constitutional Committee convened on Monday to start discussions on the alliance bill that was submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) before it is presented to the General Assembly.

The 26-article bill was adopted by the subcommittee on Feb. 27 without any changes.

The committee was expected to hold talks earlier but decided to delay the meeting after the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) requested more time to work on its suggestions to the bill.

The committee approved the CHP's delay request, and AK Party officials said the suggestions would be evaluated if they are sensible.

According to the new bill, the provisions that prevent parties from supporting other parties in the elections will be lifted, and political parties can form alliances with other parties. The allied parties will submit their alliance protocol to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK).

Additionally, if the total votes of the allied parties exceed the 10 percent threshold, all of the parties in the alliance will be considered to have passed the threshold.

Another change is that if an eligible political party decides not to participate in the elections, a member of this party can be nominated from another political party.