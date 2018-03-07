AK Party speeds up work on adjustment laws in line with new presidential system

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) administration have reportedly intensified efforts to prepare the necessary adjustment laws for the new presidential system that will come into effect in 2019.

Having recently presented a 26-article bill for electoral alliances jointly with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to Parliament, the AK Party has set its sights on preparing for the 2019 elections as part of the changes approved in the April 16 constitutional referendum.

According to sources, all AK party deputies received letters from the party administration to provide their insight on the issue and work on specific areas.

"The Executive Presidential System was approved as a result of the referendum held on April 16, 2017. It has become compulsory to make a series of legal regulations in accordance with the approved new system. These regulations should be made in accordance with the spirit of the executive presidential system and the time," the letter reportedly read.

General elections will be up for discussion during the process. One of the alternatives to the current electoral system is that Turkey be divided into 600 polling districts. Each district would vote for a deputy in the type of system that exists in the U.K. The AK Party is rumored to be in favor of this system.

Another alternative is for the division of each province into voting districts. Each district would vote for five or six deputies. In this system, for example, Istanbul would be divided into 20 voting precincts.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is the acting chairman of the AK Party, commented on the alliance talks. Stressing that all parties can form alliances if they like, President Erdoğan said that the AK Party-MHP alliance is running smoothly in Parliament.

"Why are some people bothered? The BBP [Great Union Party] also announced that they support the People's Alliance," he added.

Drawing attention to parties that do not want to join the People's Alliance, Erdoğan said that the AK Party can do nothing about that.