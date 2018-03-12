Discussions of alliance bill begin in Parliament's general session

Discussions concerning the 26 article election alliance bill presented by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) start today in the general session in Parliament.

The alliance bill, which was prepared by a joint committee of the MHP and AK Party, the National Agreement Committee, passed in the Constitutional Committee last week and is expected to pass in the general session after discussions throughout the week. Prior to discussions by the Constitutional Committee, the bill was adopted by the subcommittee on Feb. 27 without any changes.

Following passage of the alliance bill in the general session, the National Agreement Committee will focus on the upcoming elections in 2019 and adjustment laws. The committee is set to accelerate efforts for regulations regarding the new presidential governing system.

In the joint committee, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Parliament constitution committee head Mustafa Şentop and AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal represented the AK Party, while the MHP is represented by Deputy Secretary-General Mustafa Kalaycı, lawmaker Mehmet Parsak from Afyonkarahisar province and another parliamentarian from Istanbul, İsmail Faruk Aksu.

Commenting on the alliance between the two parties during his visit to Uşak over the weekend, Constitution Committee head Şentop said that the alliance was not prompted by concerns over the election threshold, but it reflects the common stance of the two parties following the July 15 coup attempt in 2016. Şentop added that he hopes the people's alliance, which lays the basis for a strong political stance, will be accepted in the Parliament.

The AK Party and the MHP last month presented a 26-article bill to Parliament following weeks-long alliance negotiations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019. This bill was signed by AK Party Deputy Chairman and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. The bill will pave the way for electoral alliances, a first in Turkish politics.