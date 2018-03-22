Turkey renovates schools in Syria's Afrin, improves education

Children in Afrin happier with town liberated from YPG terrorists

After liberating the town of Afrin, Syria from terrorists, Turkey is now working to renovate schools for the local children.

The renovation project is being led by the Keçiören district Municipality of Turkey's capital Ankara. The municipality spearheaded a similar project in Jarabulus, Syria in the wake of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016-early 2017.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tekin Baser, Keçiören's vice mayor, said that so far they have renovated six schools in Afrin.

Renovations to the schools included refurbishments to classroom walls, floors, and playgrounds as well as replacing chairs and desks.

He said the restoration of each school can take days. "We're carrying out intense field work with a team of 50 people."

"We're planning to restore every school in all other settlements liberated from the terrorists," he added.

After liberating Afrin's town center -- formerly a major hideout for YPG/PKK terrorists -- on Sunday, the Turkish army started taking measures to oversee security and order there.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria, amid growing threats from the region.

The operation is aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression, according to the Turkish General Staff.