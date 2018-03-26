Suspected Dutch spy arrested in Turkey

Turkish media reported that an investigation has been launched into an alleged Dutch spy who security forces arrested Monday while carrying out intelligence operations in Turkey.

The suspect, A.Z., reportedly was working for Dutch military intelligence and has long been monitored by Ankara, the Sabah daily reported. A.Z. is reported to have entered Turkey on a diplomatic passport allegedly tasked with forging documents and spreading false information on Turkey's support for Daesh.

According to the article, the alleged spy served in Afghanistan and participated in meetings held by opposition groups in Turkey, introduced himself as an employee of the Dutch Defense Ministry. A Haber television reported that an investigation has been launched into the suspect.

Relations between Turkey and the Netherlands soured prior to the Dutch general elections on March 14, 2017.

The Netherlands declined a landing permit to a plane carrying Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was scheduled to speak at a meeting in Rotterdam. The authorities also barred Family Minister, Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam. She was forced to remain in her vehicle for hours before being deported to Germany.