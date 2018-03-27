PKK-linked SDF establishes new party in Syria's Raqqa

Pentagon backtracks, says YPG army not to be formed in Syria

The PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG)-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has launched a new political party, removing visible signs of the PKK, based on the recommendation of the U.S.-backed coalition, reports said Tuesday.

The "Future Syria Party" was reportedly established and announced in a conference held in Raqqa, with no symbols or pictures of the PKK terrorist group or its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Reports noted that the coalition advised the SDF, which is dominated by the PKK-linked YPG to rebrand itself, leave its visible links to the terrorist group and replace federalism with decentralization to increase its appeal.

Turkey has long protested U.S. support for the PKK/YPG terror group, while Washington has brushed off these criticisms, saying it needs the terror group's help to fight against Daesh in Syria.

The PKK/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

The PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 40,000 security forces and civilians -- including more than 1,200 since July 2015.

The People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey, which also initially tried to distance itself from the PKK, came under fire as many of its lawmakers, including chairpersons, defended the terrorists and attended their funeral ceremonies. HDP-linked municipalities had also provided support to the terrorists.