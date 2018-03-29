Former mayor sought for terror links gives speech at European Council

A former mayor in Turkey being sought for terror links was allowed to give a speech Wednesday at a session of the European Council.

Leyla Imret, a former mayor of Cizre district in Şırnak province who has a warrant out for her arrest for producing terrorist propaganda, delivered a speech in the French city of Strasbourg at a session of the European Council titled "Mayors Under Pressure."

Turkish mayors who attended the session said Imret's delivery of a speech was "unacceptable" and "scandalous."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Izmit city Mayor Nevzat Doğan, said Imret delivering a speech is "neglecting the superiority of law and values of the European Council."

"Her speech here is a clear violation of European Council standards," Doğan added.

Imret has been an active supporter of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) and has been attending its protests and meetings.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.