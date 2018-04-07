AK Party looking at US, French models to reform bureaucracy

Committees established within the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) are reportedly looking into models around the world to give Turkish bureaucracy a new shape in the upcoming adjustment laws.

As the AK Party adjustment laws committees are working around the clock to prepare the drafts, media reports contended that models from around the world are being taken into consideration in shaping up the sluggish bureaucracy to bring out the best result.

Five subcommittees and an upper committee have nearly finalized their work to submit a comprehensive report to AK Party Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as they are meticulously analyzing how bureaucracy and state institutions function in countries run with an executive presidential system.

Restructuring the executive, personnel regime, local organizations, parliamentary bylaws and other significant issues are being discussed. The U.S. and France are among the countries that have been put into perspective.

The work that is being carried out by the committees is expected to be submitted to President Erdoğan on April 18. The president has long been calling for a more effective and less sluggish bureaucracy and state institutions.

The ongoing preparations for the executive presidential system are expected to be ready prior to the 2019 elections. President Erdoğan previously pointed to the issue of "bureaucratic sluggishness and oligarchy" and underlined the necessity of restructuring public administrations within the framework of the adjustment laws. The president stressed that the government and its bureaucracy should be able to function efficiently and added that the multi-headed bureaucracy needs to be restructured.

The issue of how the government will be audited in the new executive system has been a hot topic in the commissions. In the current system, there are different auditing bodies for the Prime Ministry and every other ministry. Reportedly, work is ongoing concerning how the auditing process will be conducted, as some ministries will be merged and bureaucratic structures will be altered. New laws will reportedly diminish the complexity of bureaucratic hurdles in the state. It has been discussed that the authorities might be shared by some offices to be formed in the presidency in a system similar to that in the U.S. The decisions and opinions of these specialized offices, such as the office for agriculture and the office for economy, would play significant roles in shaping government policies.