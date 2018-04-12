Turkey to open border crossing to speed up humanitarian aid to Afrin

Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci has said that a border customs gate between Hatay and Afrin to provide the region with humanitarian aid and infrastructure needs will open at May.

In an interview published yesterday with Anadolu Agency (AA), Tüfenkci said the opening of a customs gate in Hatay to make it easier to deliver humanitarian aid to Afrin came up initially following a request from the Hatay Governorate.

"We are continuing to work on a customs gate. We have presented the issue to the opinion of the relevant ministries. After we receive their opinions, we will bring the issue to the Cabinet. The process will end in the near future," Tüfenkci said.

He added that it will not quite be a customs gate, but a gate that will be used for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the region in more conveniently. "The gate will be effective in improving trade there as well," he said.

Last month, those at a meeting at the Customs and Trade Ministry decided to open a new customs gate to the crossing near the village of Hamam in the Kumlu district of Hatay province, following examinations in the region.

The village is located near Jindires, Afrin, which was liberated by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) during Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on Jan. 20 to clear the PKK Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) from the area.