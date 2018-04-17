Russian warships heading to Syria spotted on Bosporus

Two Russian warships on their way to Syria and laden with military vehicles were spotted following U.S.-led airstrikes that targeted three suspected chemical weapons sites.

The images, which were posted on social media by Bosporus-based naval observer Yörük Işık, show an Alligator-landing ship cruising down the Bosporus on Sunday, on its way to the Russian naval base at Tartus on the northern Syrian coast, amid exchanged criticism between the U.S. and Russia over their policy on Syria.

The ship was seen laden with military vehicles, tanks, ambulances and an improvised explosive device (IED) radar.

Also heading to Tartus and carrying high-speed patrol boats, a temporary bridge structure and several trucks, a yellow RoRo Alexandr Tkachenko was also spotted in Bosporus.

The move came after U.S.-led missile attacks against Syrian regime targets following a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed 75 civilians in the Damascus suburb of Douma.