Greece takes stringent protective measures for released pro-coup Turkish soldier

The Greek police has declared Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked putschist soldier Süleyman Özkaynakçı, who was previously released on April 19, as the "number one protected target" by providing extreme measure.

According to local media, Greek police, the country's intelligence agency and the anti-terror bureau came together in several meetings to come up with a protection plan.

A separate house was reportedly prepared for the putschist soldier to move in with security cameras and monitoring devices, while 90 police officers were identified to watch the building.

After the week-long preparations, Özkaynakçı was brought to the building with an assigned police helicopter.

As part of the protective security measures, 10 sharp shooters will be protecting the FETÖ-linked soldier 24/7, Turkish daily Hürriyet reported.

Two police vehicles and four officers on motorcycles will also patrol around the house, and 12 police officers will always be present in the building.

A police helicopter will also be able to tour around the house when needed.

The Greek Council of State ruled that Özkaynakçı should go to the police department every day to append a signature, however, this decision was found to be unsafe.

As a solution, the police will go to the putschist soldier's house every day to get his signature.

Greek media claimed that all measures were taken to prevent Özkaynakçı from being kidnaped or killed.

After the July 15 coup attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis. Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members asked for asylum from Greek authorities.

Before their asylum request was taken to court, a Greek court sentenced the eight men to a suspended two-month jail sentence for illegal entry into Greece.

Ankara has formally requested from Greece the extradition of the FETÖ members who were allegedly behind the coup attempt, to face trial in Turkey.

Greece repeatedly rejected Turkey's extradition requests for the eight soldiers.

Led by U.S.-based imam Fetullah Gülen, FETÖ sought to topple the Turkish government and seize power on July 15, 2016, through a military coup and impose martial law.

The attempt was prevented by military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens in favor of democracy.

In total 250 people, mostly civilians were killed by pro-coup soldiers, while over 2,000 people were injured.