Draft US law can temporarily block delivery of weapons to Turkey

The chairman of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee drafted a law that asks Trump administration to provide a comprehensive report on Turkish-American defense relationship and submit it to the Congress. The proposed legislation blocks the delivery of military equipment to Turkey until the report is submitted within 60 days after the enactment of the bill.

Chairman Mac Thornberry's (R-Texas), House Armed Services Committee, released on Monday his own mark for the fiscal 2019 defense bill, also known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill seems to alleviate Congressional concerns over Turkey's purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia, which received repeated objections from the U.S. officials, citing interoperability problems with NATO defense architecture and the current Congressional sanctions against the Russian defense industry.

Instead of imposing sanctions against Turkish defense industry, the committee chairman seems decisive to send a signal to the Turkish government by inspecting the whole Turkish-American defense relationship and meanwhile symbolically blocking the delivery of some goods for a short time.

The section of the bill requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a report that assesses U.S. military and diplomatic presence in Turkey, including all military activities conducted from Incirlik Air Base or elsewhere. The report would also include a detailed analysis of the S-400 sale and its effects on the Turkish-American relationship and NATO. The proposed legislation mandates the defense secretary to evaluate Russian S-400 systems' potential impact on joint systems and platforms operated by Turkey that include the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike aircraft, to include coproduction of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the AH-1 Attack helicopter, the H-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The House Armed Services Committee will finalize its version of the legislation on Wednesday.