Turkmen politician elected as head of Syrian moderate opposition

Turkmen politician Abdurrahman Mustafa was elected as the head of the Syrian National Coalition, the group announced yesterday.

In its official twitter account, the National Coalition of Syrian Opposition and Revolutionary Forces said: "The General Assembly of the Syrian National Coalition elects Abdurrahman Mustafa as president."

Nazir al-Hakim was elected as secretary-general, with Dima Moussa, Abdel Basset Hamo and Bader Jamous as vice presidents, it added.

Receiving 66 out of 75 votes, Mustafa replaced Riad Seif, who stepped down from his position in March due to health reasons. Mustafa is the former president of the Syrian Turkmen Assembly.

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, which is commonly known as the Syrian National Coalition, is a coalition of Syrian moderate opposition groups. It was founded in November 2012 in the Qatari capital Doha. Former imam of the famous Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Moaz al-Khatib was elected as the president of the coalition. The coalition has a council of 114 seats.

In May 2013, the coalition gave membership to 15 representatives of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), allowing direct representation of the opposition from Syria in a political group for the first time.