MÜSİAD says French manifesto on Quran unacceptable

The Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) said yesterday that the manifesto signed by prominent French figures is unacceptable and defined it as a "provocation."

"It is unacceptable for a statement that was supposedly about anti-Semitism to make Muslims a target and blame the Muslim community for the Jewish genocide. When it is quite obvious who committed genocide and how, this statement itself is more than enough to show what kind of an agenda that those who prepared this statement have," the MÜSİAD statement read.

On April 24, a manifesto signed by French actor Gerard Depardieu, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and others urged Muslims to denounce certain verses in the Quran that they deemed to be anti-Semitic and anti-Christian.

"The offer of removing some verses of the Holy Quran is the clear confession of the scenarios that aim to harm Islam," the statement added.

With the highest Muslim population in Western Europe, France received most of its immigrant Muslim population in the 1960s and the 1970s, primarily from Algeria and other former North African colonies, as well as the Middle East.

The effectiveness of social integration policies regarding the Muslim minority in France has been long been questioned, and the country has been accused of fueling marginalization and racism against underprivileged groups.