Turkey sets up last observation post in Idlib

The Turkish military has set up its 12th observation post in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, which is the last one agreed under the Astana talks, the military announced yesterday.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, has been under the control of opposition groups since March 2015 and has been facing intense air raids by the Bashar Assad regime and its backers ever since.

On its official Twitter account, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said that the 12th observation point in the Idlib region has been established.

The Astana peace talks was launched on Jan. 23, 2017 by Turkey, Russia and Iran, with the aim of finding a permanent solution between the warring sides and also improving the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria. The ninth round of the talks started on Monday with the participation of Turkish, Russian and Iranian delegations.

At the talks, which the U.S. did not attend, the latest developments in the de-escalation zone, forming of the constitutional committee and the release of detainees were on the agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev is leading the Russian delegation and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossei - Jaberi Ansari is at the head of the Iranian delegation. Meanwhile, the Turkish delegation is being headed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Önal.