Turkish society united on all levels against Israeli violence toward Palestinians

Turkish civil society and nongovernmental organizations have voiced their stance against the recent Israeli attacks and urged the Islamic world to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The National Will Platform, which has more than 250 members, brought together Turkey's various NGOs, including the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), the İmam Hatip Alumni Foundation and the İlim Yayma Vakfı, at an event titled "Jerusalem is Our Red Line," Wednesday to draw attention to Israeli brutality. In a joint statement the NGOs said that by moving its embassy to Jerusalem, the U.S. encouraged Israel to carry out the attacks that killed 62 people.

"The U.S. government lost its impartiality by taking the decision of moving its embassy to Jerusalem, while also making the United Nations useless. This attitude of the U.S. encouraged the terrorist state of Israel even more and let it carry out a massacre," the statement read.

It also underlines that the Western countries, which always talk about human rights and democracy, remain silent when it comes to Israel.

Yusuf Tülün, one of the leaders of the platform, said that their insensitivity has reached an unbearable point and highlighted that Jerusalem was not just a matter for the Palestinians but for all Muslims.

Meanwhile, Doctors Worldwide Turkey continues to reach the ones in need in Gaza, where hospitals, drugs, and equipment are very scarce.

In a written statement, the organization said that they have been providing health care, including psychosocial support, in the region since 2015.

İbrahim al-Nabah, the Gaza coordinator of the organization, said that it was in a terrible condition and they felt insecure.

"One day, someone from my family might get killed. I can never be sure. As the number of wounded increases and there are hardly enough medical facilities," Nabah said, adding that "We want to help people as much as possible."

Meanwhile, the Turkish Maarif Foundation has canceled all celebrations planned for the end of the semester in its schools in Mauretania in a show of respect to the ones killed in Israeli attacks.

The head of the Orthodox Society Foundation in southern Turkey's Hatay, Can Teymur said he strongly condemns the Israeli violence.

Turkish opposition parties have continued to denounce Israeli brutality and urge people to unite. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Wednesday that their solidarity with the Palestinians will continue.

"At a time when we are entering the month of Ramadan, it hurts us to see the oppression the Palestinians face. I wish peace and brotherhood for the Islamic World and the whole world in the month of Ramadan, which is the month of fruitfulness and mercy. Our support and prayers for the Palestinians will continue," he shared on his Twitter account.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on his Twitter account yesterday that to show the world how to stand up against inhumanity, they will attend the rally for Jerusalem today.