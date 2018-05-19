State of emergency commission examined 17,000 post-coup firings, reinstitutes 660 to their jobs

The State of Emergency Procedures Investigation Commission, which was established to evaluate and make decisions regarding wrongful termination or suspension of employment from state institutions, has evaluated 17,000 cases so far, and 660 people have returned to their jobs.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), 108,905 of those expelled from their jobs, lost student grants, lost ranks of retired security personnel and shut down institutions applied to the commission.

The commission has rejected 14,350 of the applications and decided to take up the applications of 1,990 individuals who were reinstituted to their jobs by a governmental decree.

The examination of 91,905 applications continues.

Those whose applications were accepted are being appointed to suitable duties for their titles by the State Personnel Presidency and Higher Education Board in 15 days.

For rejected cases, applicants can apply to the 19th and 29th administrative courts in Ankara in 60 days for the cancellation of the decision.

Applicants can receive information regarding their applications from the website ohalkomisyonu.basbakanlik.gov.tr

Last year, the commission started to investigate complaints that had been filed as well as any suspected affiliations a suspect may have with terrorist groups or individuals, which will be considered criteria for further investigation during the probe. Apart from seven members of the investigation commission, more than 200 people are working around the clock to finalize decisions regarding the complaints.

Parliament voted in April to extend the state of emergency imposed on July 20, 2016, by another three months for the seventh time.

Turkey first declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

In the year-and-a-half since, security forces have arrested thousands suspected of involvement in the coup bid - many holding positions in the government and military - and are thought to pose a continuing threat.