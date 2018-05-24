CHP deputy says FETÖ documents provided by party spokesman

Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Eren Erdem, who is not on the candidate list for the upcoming elections, stated on Tuesday that the highly classified information about the National Intelligence Organization's (MİT) trucks case was provided by the party's spokesperson Bülent Tezcan.

Speaking in a televised interview, Erdem said the documents about MİT trucks case that was part of a plot conducted by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to discredit the government via its followers, who had infiltrated the army and judiciary, were obtained from Tezcan.Moreover, Erdem said CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu made the decision to go to FETÖ's media outlet Zaman newspaper with the classified information. "I am a member of the Media Commission of the Republican People's Party. I do not go to a newspaper on my own. There is an instruction; there is the will of my party when I go to a newspaper. We went to the Zaman newspaper with [Enis] Berberoğlu, with the instructions given by our Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu," he said.

The former CHP deputy Enis Berberoğlu was sentenced to 25-year prison for leaking the classified MİT trucks documents, and charged of military and political spying. On Monday, Erdem's indictment for helping FETÖ was accepted and he has been banned from leaving the country.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office launched yesterday a separate inquiry into Erdem's comments on Tezcan.

In January 2014, MİT trucks carrying aid to northern Syria, where Turkmens had been exposed to heavy airstrikes and attacks under the Bashar Assad regime, were stopped and intercepted by security forces upon the orders of former public prosecutors, who later turned out to be FETÖ members.

The CHP and the FETÖ's relationship has become a focal point in recent years. Earlier in December 2016, Kılıçdaroğlu's adviser Fatih Gürsul was detained as part of a probe into FETÖ's infiltrators in universities. An associate professor at Istanbul University, Gürsul was also dismissed from his post. In Parliament in April, CHP Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu also backed putschist soldiers who received life sentences for their participation in the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that was perpetrated by FETÖ.