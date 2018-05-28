President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş: The West's record on freedom of belief and worship is poor

Mosques in Europe are being torched, France is making provocative statements about the Holy Quran and the U.S. is moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem; the Muslim world is facing unprecedented threats. So, how should Turkey and Muslims react to these developments and what should be the discourse?

President of Presidency of Religious Affairs professor Dr. Ali Erbaş said that Western countries, especially Germany, lack sensitivity on respecting beliefs and people's freedom of worship, and that their performance in this regard is flimsy as 39 mosques were torched in the country within the last three months.

Meanwhile, Erbaş stated that Vatican should be one of the stalwart opponents of Israel's declaration to make Jerusalem the capital of the country and the emphasis on Jerusalem's Jewish identity at the cost of other religions. He added that, "the Pope and the officials of the Vatican should be more sensitive toward this matter and should be engaged in this issue and use its deterrent force."

The president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs answered Daily Sabah's questions.

Daily Sabah: The U.S. moved its Israel embassy to Jerusalem on May 14. While Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories and to harass Muslims in Al-Aqsa, the U.S.' decision was met with concern and protest. This reaction isn't limited to the Muslim world; many other countries all around the world are also protesting the decision. Do you believe awareness regarding the status of Jerusalem was created? What message should be conveyed to the world?

Ali Erbaş: Firstly, I have to express that Jerusalem is a sacred place to Muslims for numerous reasons. For instance, it's the first qibla for the Muslims. It's a city God describes as "a good and beautiful place" as relayed in the Holy Quran. It is home to one of the three houses of worship, Al-Aqsa, which Muslims deem worthy to travel despite all hardships. It contains the memories of countless prophets since Prophet Adam. Jerusalem is the symbol of universal values that is rooted in history.



Moreover, it's a city that is also home to sacred symbols of Judaism and Christianity. The houses of worship of the three religions have coexisted side by side in Jerusalem for centuries and the members of these religions cohabited in the city freely and with tolerance.



In this respect, Jerusalem is a city of peace. Unfortunately, as you've said, it's currently under a treacherous occupation. This unjust and merciless action has discomforted those with a conscience. Righteously, it drew the ire of Muslims.



Meanwhile, the occupation of Jerusalem isn't a concern only for the Palestinian people; it's an issue that transcends the regional politics. It has become an issue which disrupts the peace on the globe. The perpetrators of the occupation and crisis are Israel and the U.S.



Alas, the international community and organizations failed to adequately protest this action along with imposing sanctions and implementing preventive measures. We should question these approaches to the issue which are insensitive and fail to yield substantial results while identifying the reason behind this problematic behavior.



Indeed, this situation encourages Israel further and leads to the indiscriminate murder of the innocent, including children, elderly people and women. The U.S. announcing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 is the latest instance of biased and wrongful policies. It's not possible for us to accept this approach which sabotages peace.



We believe Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Palestine. We find the endeavors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding Jerusalem and Gaza positive. In this regard, our contribution as Turkey is obvious to the Muslim world and the international community.

Is what we are doing enough? It isn't until Jerusalem is reinstated as a free and peaceful city. Of course, there are many efforts by Muslims to realize this. People of different faiths, including the Judaic faith, have also reacted to the invasion of Jerusalem. However, if Jerusalem is still under occupation and there are sounds of violence on the streets of the city, it means these efforts are inadequate. This means we have to work harder and extensively while reacting with a louder voice.



In this respect, the Muslim world should improve its material and spiritual bonds, increase trade, political and cultural cooperation and be more decisive about Jerusalem. Israel is gaining power from the chaos between countries of the region. If Muslims are able to use their economic potential as a means for sanctions, this could be resolved rather swiftly. I should express that peace isn't needed only by Palestine, but by Israel as well.



Initiatives aiming to invade Jerusalem won't benefit Israel; on the contrary, it will escalate the schisms, fights and chaos in the region. This sacred city known as the "City of Peace" for centuries shouldn't be transformed into the city of oppression, bloodshed and tears.

DS: Will you have a new call especially after the decisions taken during the most recent extraordinary meeting of the OIC in Istanbul?



AE: We will definitely have a new call and will continue to have new calls in the future. Muslims should be more engaged in these matters. If all Muslim countries come together to form a united front and express that they endorse these decisions at every turn, it will be deterrent. We shouldn't stop at this; we should also act on our words.



For instance, all Muslim countries should be more visible in Jerusalem; they should organize daily trips and events. In this respect, Turkey leads the Muslim world. The president and prime ministers, along with the people of Turkey and political parties stand with Jerusalem almost unanimously. Palestine is always discussed and this makes us happy.



As the president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, I'm truly proud that the whole of Turkish society, regardless of their political views, support Palestine and Jerusalem. We desire to see a similar sensitivity and action in all Muslim countries. It's time to act, not speak.

DS: The Vatican has yet to make a substantial statement about this issue. What is your take on this situation?

AE: I believe one of the most important duties of religions is to allow people to live in peace. The Vatican is the representative of approximately a billion Catholics and has a significant influence. As I've said, Jerusalem is also an important city for Christendom.



The Vatican should oppose Christendom and Muslims' neglect and the emphasis on Judaism in Jerusalem along with the city's designation as the capital of Israel.



For this reason, the Pope and the officials of the Vatican should be more sensitive towards this matter. Vatican intervenes when it sees injustice; I believe they should also do this in terms of Jerusalem. There is injustice and oppression caused by ruthless mass to an extent to kill innocent civilians without batting an eye. The Vatican should be engaged in this issue and use its deterrent force.

DS: Recently, a group of French politicians and authors petitioned to 'remove certain verses' of the Holy Quran, which was met with protests all over the world, especially in Turkey. What should be done to prevent Europe from using Islam as a material for their domestic politics? What should Muslims do against such initiatives that are endorsed by French and various European politicians?

AE: Firstly, it's an affront to the truth, history and the Holy Quran. It's definitely a result of a tremendous ignorance. You can't explain targeting Muslims' holy book because of an unsolved criminal investigation. People's beliefs and values should never be used as a material for domestic politics; not in Europe, not anywhere else. All discourses and actions that will obstruct people of different walks of life from cohabiting should be ceased immediately.



Muslims should represent Islam's peace, justice and morality as best as they can. They should explain Islam well in order to eradicate prejudices and misinformation. We should react in a way that isn't destructive, but constructive. We should avoid conflict, discrimination and isolation while embracing differences as a cultural wealth and talking about cohabitation.



Issues and their causes should be analyzed correctly. For instance, during social or economic crises in Western countries, the eyes turn to the immigrant population that consists mostly of Muslims and they're blamed for crises. This is obviously unjust. All should oppose violent acts and hate speech against Islam, the religion of peace; moreover, allegations about Islam's ties with violence should also be dismissed. Interestingly, whenever an act of violence is committed with a Muslim identity and appearance, most of which are questionable, all Muslims and Islam are accused of "Islamic terrorism."



Yet, when a similar act is done by a non-Muslim, he or she is portrayed as a mentally disturbed person. These double standards should end. We can't accept the initiative, petition and declaration of a group of French politicians and authors. We always express that this is slanderous to the Holy Quran; the holy book doesn't have any verse that targets non-Muslims just because of their beliefs. Their slanderous accusations are offensive to all Muslims.

DS: Do you believe responding to attacks toward Islam with anti-Islamophobia discourse is adequate? What should be done to create a more widespread awareness and discourse in society?

AE: As I've expressed before, Islam is a religion of peace and compassion; it advocates rights to life, property and progeny along with religious freedom. Those who are concerned about Islam either don't know Islam or have wrong information about the religion. We believe that Islamophobia is a manufactured project and an industry.



There are certain circles which benefit from this artificial fear, so they try to keep it alive. In order to develop a countermeasure for Islamophobia, we should first understand the true reason behind this issue. We should work to prevent these circles from distorting the principles and values of Islam to create a warped image.



Without taking psychological, sociological and economic factors into consideration, accusing Islam of causing a certain problem is wrong. No one has the right to portray Muslims as a people to be afraid of. Because Islam means peace; hence, Muslims are the personification of peace.



The Holy Quran states "O you who have believed, enter into Islam [peace] completely." Therefore, it encourages Muslims to cohabit with people of other beliefs. Killing a human being without a just reason is analogous to killing all humanity, while saving a person is like saving all humanity; this is what the Holy Quran says. Moreover, the Holy Quran also states that one can't force another into Islam.

Attempts and initiatives to exacerbate Islamophobia in the West are wrong as they hamper peace in society and, thus, in the world.

DS: In relation with these developments in France, to what extent are attacks and provocations against Islam related with the widespread acceptance of Christianity and Judaism?

AE: Unfortunately, humanity today faces various types of violence: Physical, sociological, cultural, economic, verbal and sexual. Members of all religions should oppose any kind of violence. They should work on saving the humanity from the spiral of violence and rendering the world a more livable place. It's obvious that attacking values, beliefs and differences won't contribute to our shared future.



Moreover, I believe affiliating sacred values with terrorism and violence or using them to incite conflict and discrimination is doing injustice to the sacred values themselves. In fact, holy books of religions frequently attempt to prevent this kind of violence. For instance, Judaism says "thou shalt not kill." However, some of its followers contradict with this commandment and kill. Similarly, the Bible has similar verses which aim to prevent violence. In this respect, members of all religions should stand together and create awareness against violence.

Today, especially terrorism is being affiliated with Islam. We're working on this issue. We express that terrorism has no religion; terrorism is wrong regardless of the belief of the perpetrator. Reports of our religious affairs high council was recently published. In these reports we underscore how wrong are the seemingly religious terrorist organizations like Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ); furthermore, we assert the importance of cooperation against these organizations.

DS: We're going through a period in which mosques are torched and Muslims are attacked on streets and in school campuses, especially in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, Turkey and the Muslim world has been protecting and renovating churches and synagogues. How do you evaluate the West's performance in terms of the freedom of belief and worship?

AE: Unfortunately, it's not good at all. I was in Germany last month and most of the Muslims there complained about attacks on mosques. They have told me that 39 mosques were torched within 3 months. This is horrible. I believe Western countries should protect houses of worship and shouldn't allow any attacks towards them as we do in the Muslim world. I haven't heard such an act from the Muslim world because we have to protect all houses of worship according to our belief. Even in war, Muslim soldiers aren't permitted to attack children, the elderly and the unarmed. The same is also true for houses of worship. It's considered a great sin.

Extreme right movements, anti-Muslim discourses and actions on the rise especially in Europe and several other countries threaten multiculturalism, cohabitation and peace. Opposing any attack on freedom of worship and houses of worship is the human duty. In this respect, Western countries should criticize themselves.



All countries and their people should be more sensitive and respectful toward rights and freedoms, especially freedoms of belief and worship. History shows us the great examples of coexistence and cohabitation. We should strive to work on a better future built on common values such as justice, compassion and tolerance. Otherwise, intolerance and discriminatory practices and policies will negatively affect the peace.

DS: Is the immunity provided to other religions' houses of worship and men of the cloth commanded by Prophet Muhammad?

AE: Definitely. Our Prophet asks this of all Muslims. Houses of worships are untouchable, just like reverends and rabbis. However, we fail to see a similar sensitivity and sensibility from the West in these matters. There are 6-7 million Muslims in Germany. They live there, they pray there. It's their most natural right to build their own houses of worship and practice their faith in these houses of worship. It's a component of human rights; therefore, all countries should take the necessary precautions to protect these houses of worship.

DS: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asked whether Westerners who criticize the Holy Quran read the Old Testament, the Psalms and the Bible, and said "if they did, they would want to ban their own scriptures." What is your take on this matter?



AE: As President Erdoğan has expressed, the close analysis of the Jewish image in the Bible would reveal many passages that target the Jewish people. Those interested in this subject could take a look at my article titled "İncil'de Yahudi İmajı" [The Jewish Image in the Bible] which was published in 2003.



Returning to the subject, the Holy Quran doesn't have a single verse that incites the people against the Jewish people; however, the Bible does. There is a belief that the Jewish people caused the death of Jesus; therefore, Christians were in conflict with Jews since the time the Bible was written. This is reflected in the Bible itself.

DS: For some time now, the Muslim world has constantly been under pressure with Western discourses of 'moderate Islam' and 'Islamic terrorism;' these discourses are being used in a way to 'shape' Islam. What is the purpose of this? What should be done to prevent these stereotypical discourses?

AE: Firstly, I would like to express that there is no "moderate" or "radical" Islam; Islam always asks its believers to be temperate. Our hadith books also suggest people to be moderate, far away from extremes. Therefore, it's not possible to talk about neither moderate Islam nor radical Islam. This is why we oppose the moderate Islam discourses. It seems that interfaith dialogue is an underlying motive.



Let me clarify; I'm not against interfaith dialogue when members of various religions come together to resolve certain issues like hunger, war or disasters. However, a compromise regarding the theologies of religions isn't possible.

On the other hand, there are terrorist organizations like Daesh, Boko Haram and al-Shabaab which shed blood in the Muslim world. There is a situation in which both the assailants and those assailed utter the words "Allahu Akbar" (God is almighty). Certain powers are using this for their interests. They arm these ignorant people and guide them, disrupting the peace in the world. We always warn our people and all humanity; Islam is a religion of balance and peace. The root of the word Islam means peace. In our Prophet's words, Muslims are people one could be sure of their words and actions. In this respect, moderate and radical strains of Islam are irrelevant.

We should explain and represent Islam in the best way possible; not only theoretically or academically, but as a lifestyle that guides one's life and gives hope. Adjectives like moderate and radical don't belong to Islam.



The issue we face in this regard is caused by shallow, coarse and artificial approaches which disregard the purpose of the religion and neglect justice and compassion. It's possible to deface the scripture and abuse it for one's own interest by deriving a meaning through disregarding the methodology and the context.



When the holistic approach is forsaken, the Prophet's examples are discarded and the purpose of religious teachings is disregarded, scriptures are prone to manipulations and abuse. Meanwhile, generations distant from their own belief, culture and identity are more prone to harmful habits and being lost in life.



Especially those who don't know religion correctly are being manipulated. Especially in Europe, the youth joining radical and violent movements along with terrorist organizations like Daesh which actually have nothing to do with Islam's principles are the clear example of this situation.



In this regard, we should work on the abused youth in Europe who are distant to beliefs and culture and are defenseless against Islamophobia.

DS: We see that the words moderation and terrorism are being affiliated with Islam and terrorist organizations like FETÖ, Daesh and Boko Haram are used as handy tools to consolidate a certain perception. Meanwhile, the 'moderate Islam' project persists in some countries intentionally with a different name. What should theologians and men of the cloth do in this regard?

AE: As I've expressed before, we can't accept Islam being categorized as radical or moderate. No one has neither the authority nor the right to classify a religion which is a divine phenomenon. Therefore, these ideas are baseless.



Having Islam, the religion of peace and compassion, together with terms like global chaos, violence and terrorism in the same sentence is unacceptable. Similarly, attempts to render Islam moderate are for naught; Islam's ancient body of knowledge based on science and wisdom, its universal discourse and the understanding of civilization is the best answer to these shallow and negative approaches. Our duty is to explain and represent Islam in the best way possible while eliminating misinformation and misperception with accurate religious knowledge.



In this respect, guiding our society in terms of faith, worship and morality, uniting them under the leadership of our Prophet is a crucial ideal. Building the present and the future is only possible by being aware of Islam's ideals and universal principles. If this is achieved, no Muslim will ever give credit to dubious organizations and will truly live according to Islam.

DS: What is your message to all Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan?

AE: We should make use of it to the fullest as God Almighty gives infinite rewards for worship in this beautiful month. While benefiting from the spiritual abundance of the holy Ramadan, we should put emphasis on unity and consolidation.



Meanwhile, we should contemplate on what the Holy Quran says while reading it, creating an Islamic consciousness. We should fast consciously and in a way that caters to God's will. I would like to take this opportunity to pray that Ramadan brings peace to our hearts, prosperity to our homes and benevolence to our families, the country and the whole Muslim world.