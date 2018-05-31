TRT journalists protest İnce's provocative attitude toward media

Journalists at Turkey's state-run TRT protested Tuesday an attack on their colleagues carried out by the supporters of Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce.

The journalists gathered in front of the TRT's General Directorate in Ankara where they demanded an end to attacks on journalists.

CHP supporters in western Turkey's İzmir attacked TRT journalists Sunday after İnce criticized the state broadcaster at an election rally Friday.

During his rally in Afyonkarahisar, İnce said that he will hold a rally in front of the TRT building to "bring it to the line." He claimed that the channel was not broadcasting his rallies.

Speaking on behalf of the TRT journalists, Fatih Adem Gençbay, a representative of the Journalists' Union of Turkey, said that politicians should refrain from making requests to TRT about election meetings. He added that they can accept criticism but target the channel would only give the electorate reasons for provocations.

In reply to İnce's comments, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ earlier said that the CHP candidate is a threat to TRT. He added that the channel gave İnce's rallies and other activities some 4 hours and 42 minutes' worth of coverage.

"Even İnce's threatening remarks on the TRT were broadcast live on the TRT. Since İnce does not have anything to talk about in his rallies, he is trying to manipulate consent by using TRT," Bozdağ shared on his Twitter account, emphasizing that one cannot win an election and become president through threats.