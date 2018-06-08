Lifting state of emergency will be on new gov't agenda: PM Yıldırım

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Friday said that he hopes that the new government will take the state of emergency issue on its agenda and will work towards lifting it following the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"The state of emergency has given us an important flexibility in the fight against the Gülenist Terror Group following the July 15 coup attempt. The courts are sentencing suspects who were involved in the coup. There are very few ongoing lawsuits," Yıldırım said.

On Thursday, President Erdoğan also said his government will discuss in details and make necessary assessments to lift the state of emergency imposed following the deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Parliament voted in April to extend the state of emergency imposed on July 20, 2016, by another three months for the seventh time.

Turkey first declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following the deadly coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

In the year-and-a-half since security forces have arrested thousands suspected of involvement in the coup bid – many holding positions in the government and military – and are thought to pose a continuing threat.

Speaking at a live interview on NTV news channel, Yıldırım also said that Turkey suspended the migrant readmission deal only with Greece and canceling the deal with the European Union is out of the question.