State of emergency may not be extended after vote

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that after the elections on June 24, the state of emergency would be reviewed, signaling that it might not be extended for another term.

In a televised interview on the CNN Turk news channel late Thursday, Erdoğan said, "Following the elections the issue of the state of emergency can be reviewed."

He said that the government would discuss in detail and make necessary assessments regarding the state of emergency imposed following the deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Reportedly, Erdoğan's advisers started discussing the state of emergency, a couple of months ago.

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following the deadly coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

The main objective of the state of emergency is to fight terror threats directed toward the country and maintain stability. Turkey has been fighting against various terror groups including FETÖ, the PKK, Daesh. During the state of emergency, emergency rules enable the government to bypass Parliament to enact new laws. The Cabinet has the right to issue statutory decrees under the presidency without following routine procedures and restrictions.

After the first declaration of a state of emergency in July 2016, 31 statutory decrees were issued. Under statutory decrees, over 102,000 personnel were dismissed from a number of Turkish institutions over their suspected involvement with FETÖ. If the state of emergency is lifted, regulations made by statutory decrees concerning dismissing personnel will continue being implemented as they were discussed and approved in Parliament. However, when the state of emergency is lifted, the government, ministries and governors cannot use authority that stems from the state of emergency. Parliament voted in April to extend the state of emergency another three months for the seventh time.