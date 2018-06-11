Blanket amnesty not on agenda, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that a blanket amnesty is not on his agenda at the moment.

Erdoğan's remarks on a blanket amnesty came during a speech in Istanbul when a man from the crowd asked for an amnesty, a call that the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has also supported.

"There is no such a thing as a general amnesty on our agenda. No one should display a different position to us in this matter," Erdoğan said.

The MHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) formed the People's Alliance for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The MHP has vowed in its election declaration to grant amnesty except for those who were put behind bars in terrorism-related crimes, including PKK terrorists and members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), child abusers, rapists and murderers of women.

Erdoğan said that Parliament could not make such a call with the current system in place, as currently the president is able to declare amnesty. He added that he would not allow exploiting amnesty for electoral gains. The president said, however, that in cases where there is a need for amnesty for some individuals, then this would be discussed after the elections.