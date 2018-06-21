No reason for state of emergency anymore, Deputy PM Şimşek says

Erdoğan says state of emergency will not be extended after elections

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday that the state of emergency is no longer needed as the government has succeeded in its fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and other terrorist organizations.

Speaking at a live interview on CNN Türk news about the economy, Şimşek said "Since Turkey has managed to demolish the 'terror corridor' [along its southern border] and succeeded in its fight against the FETÖ, there is no reason to keep the state of emergency in place. Lifting the state of emergency will have a positive influence on foreign direct investments and fund flow."

The negative influence the state of emergency has had on public perception, combined with global market volatility, are the reasons for the Turkish Lira's record plunge against the U.S. dollar, therefore lifting the state of emergency would "normalize" Turkey again, according to Şimşek.

On June 7, President Erdoğan said his government will discuss in detail and make necessary assessments to lift the state of emergency imposed following the deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

"Following the elections the issue of the state of emergency can be reviewed," Erdoğan said, signaling that it might not be extended for another term.

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following the deadly coup attempt by the FETÖ, which killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured. The state of emergency has been extended seven times since the declaration.