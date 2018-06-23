New deputies to be briefed on July 15 cruelty in Parliament

Deputies will be briefed on the cruelty of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) July 15, 2016 coup attempt at Parliament as the new term draws near with the June 24 snap general and presidential elections.

According to an article in the Milliyet daily paper on Friday, parliamentarians in the new term will be welcomed at Parliament with a small museum about the night of the July 15 coup attempt, masterminded by FETÖ.

The parliamentary administration set up a small museum at the entrance of the Parliament for the upcoming deputies where a part of the building was bombed by Gülenist pilots at the night of the coup attempt around 2:32 a.m. in the morning.

Some ruins from that night are to be exhibited, and also photos showing the cruelty and brutality of the bombs dropped on the Parliament are hung on display boards. The new deputies will be able to relive the horror of the attempted coup once they set foot on the parliamentary area for the first time.

On July 15, 2016 the Gülenist terrorists attempted a coup in Turkey. Trying to mobilize a part of the military, loyal to FETÖ Leader Fetullah Gülen, who lives in self-exile in Pennsylvania, United States, the terrorist group deployed tanks on streets and flew fighter jets in Istanbul and Ankara over civilians. With his network of followers, Gülen has infiltrated into key positions in the Turkish government for around 30 years.

The parliament indeed was one of the scenes for the FETÖ ferocity. F-16 fighter jets flown by Gülenist putschist pilots even dropped bombs on the parliamentary building, damaging a part of it.

As a result of the coup attempt, 251 civilians died, and over 2500 were wounded. During the night, Gülen-linked soldiers ran over people with tanks and directly shot at them.

Apart from the Parliament, putschist FETÖ members bombed the Presidential Complex and the headquarters of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).