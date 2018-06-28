MHP dismisses deputy chairman over comments on Erdoğan

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) dismissed the deputy chairman of the party yesterday over his controversial comments suggesting that the MHP had saved President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, implying that Erdoğan and his party, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), won the elections thanks to the MHP.

Sefer Aycan, the deputy of party Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, was dismissed without citing a reason by the party. Reports suggested that Aycan was discharged over his comments, saying that the MHP strengthened its position in Parliament and became the key party to enforce its views on the ruling AK Party.

He also said that MHP votes had saved Erdoğan, who was the candidate of the People's Alliance, formed by the AK Party and MHP, in the presidential elections against his opponents.