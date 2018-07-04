MHP expects dissidents to return from Good Party

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Group Deputy Chairman Erkan Akçay said he expects that majority of former dissidents who left from the party and later joined newly-established Good Party (İP) will return to MHP in upcoming period.

Speaking in party organization in western Manisa province yesterday, Akçay said that İP had failed to obtain a satisfying result in the presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 despite party officials defining it as success for themselves.

"If they want to show-off with the votes they received from MHP, let them. However, most of them will return to their home, the Nationalist Movement Party," Akçay said.

The MHP lost some of its members following a legal and leadership battle in the party that began after the Nov. 1, 2015 elections, where the party barely crossed the 10 percent national elections threshold and lost half of its deputies compared to the June 7, 2015 elections.

During the process, then-party deputies, Meral Akşener, Sinan Oğan and Koray Aydın, were the main names that raised their voices against party Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who has ruled the party since 1997.

The group was later joined by the party's then-Vice Chairman Ümit Özdağ and a number of other deputies. As they failed to dislodge Bahçeli after a heated judicial process, they left the party in 2016. In October 2017, the İP was founded by the dissidents under the leadership of Akşener.