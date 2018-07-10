Yaşar Güler appointed as Turkey's new Chief of Staff

Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Yaşar Güler was appointed Chief of General Staff under a new presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar was appointed as Minister of National Defense with the same decree, which was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday.

The decree also included the names of the newly appointed deputy president and ministers following President Erdoğan's announcement of the new Cabinet.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Ümit Dündar was named as the new Commander of Turkish Land Forces and Lt. Gen. Metin Gürak was appointed as the new Deputy Chief of General Staff by the new decree.