Councils in Turkey's new system to closely monitor ministers

Nine councils set up in accordance with the new executive presidential system will closely monitor the road map drawn up by the president in the upcoming term for ministers as the government seeks to abolish any excuses in the bureaucracy.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the first Cabinet meeting of the new system, held on Friday, decided to draw up a calendar on the government program. In the upcoming days, a road map, the Presidential Program, will be publicly announced. The government's actions will be in line with the calendar.

The program will have an "emergency action plan" for steps to be taken by the end of this year. The councils established in the Presidency will monitor whether the program - with 6-month, 1-year and 5-year targets - is implemented within the specified time frame.

The nine councils recently formed by Presidential Decree No. 1 - Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Council, Education Policies Council, Economic Policy Council, Security and Foreign Policy Council, Legal Policy Council, Culture and Art Policies Council, the Health and Food Policy Council, the Social Policy Council and Local administration Policies Council - will monitor implementation of actions by ministries, institutions and organizations in terms of compliance with the president's program. The councils will submit regular reports to the president.

The councils will present periodic reports on whether policies set by the president are being implemented by the ministries. These reports will indicate how much progress has been made with regard to the timetable for actions, and new steps will soon be presented to resolve any existing disruptions.

The economic policy council, for example, will monitor and evaluate developments related to economic stability, conduct research on economic issues, monitor developments related to global and national economy and development issues, carry out research when necessary and formulate policy recommendations to identify and update procedures and principles for economic security.

According to Justice and Development Party (AK Party) officials, as reported by the Türkiye daily over the weekend, the most important element in the new system will be quick and efficient action. The officials reportedly said that no ministry or bureaucrat would now be able to make excuses as to why steps determined by the president have not been taken.

To reach targets included in the presidential government program via the Progress Report, actions will be followed closely and new measures will be implemented if necessary.

President Erdoğan last week announced his Cabinet, the first of its kind in the new system that began after the June 24 elections. The number of ministers was reduced from 25 to 16 and the majority of the Cabinet is composed of non-partisan figures. The president aims to realize a system that adopts swift and efficient decision-making mechanisms.