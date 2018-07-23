Reshaping Turkish state institutions to adjust to new system, appointments to ministries continue

Further steps to shape state institutions and organizations under the new system are gradually being taken following the June 24 elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to continue making necessary appointments this week.

According to the new executive presidential system, the bureaucracy will adapt to the new order as the government's administrative scheme changes from scratch. It is expected that the president will carry on with the appointment of deputy ministers and presidential councils.

New names will be appointed quickly for the deputy minister and the members of presidential council positions. In the new system ministers are mainly appointed from outside the Parliament. Erdoğan's cabinet included bureaucrats and private sector figures.

The president will announce the names for the presidential councils in the next few weeks. It is planned that these names will be made up of former politicians, academicians and experts from public and private sectors, who are expected to be visionaries and quick to solutions.

The authorities of the councils and their working procedures are also beginning to be revealed. The councils are expected to be a bridge between the presidency and the citizens. They will prepare reports to evaluate future requests from citizens and nongovernmental organizations and present them to the president. The policies will transform into execution with the approval of the president. In this regard, instructions to relevant ministries will be given directly by the president.

The nine councils recently formed by the first presidential decree - Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Council, Education Policies Council, Economic Policy Council, Security and Foreign Policy Council, Legal Policy Council, Culture and Art Policies Council, the Health and Food Policy Council, the Social Policy Council and Local administration Policies Council

These will monitor the implementation of actions by ministries, institutions and organizations in terms of compliance with the president's program. The councils will submit regular reports to the president.

The councils will present periodic reports on whether policies set by the president are being implemented by the ministries. These reports will indicate how much progress has been made with regard to the timetable for actions, and new steps will soon be presented to resolve any existing disruptions.

It is reported that former deputies are to be appointed as deputy ministers. The first appointments were made over the weekend. Four former deputies were appointed as deputy ministers with the Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette.

A total of 13 new deputy ministers have been appointed in Turkey, according to the Official Gazette published early Saturday. Cengiz Öner, Hilmi Bilgin, Selahaddin Menteş and Yıldız Seferinoğlu were appointed as deputy ministers to the Ministry of Justice.

Professor Ahmet Haluk Dursun, Nadir Alpaslan and Ömer Arısoy were appointed to the Culture and Tourism Ministry while Enver İskurt, Ömer Fatih Sayan and Selim Dursun were appointed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. In addition, former wrestler Hamza Yerlikaya and Sinan Aksu became deputy ministers of sports and Muhammet Güven was appointed as deputy minister of health.

The first Cabinet meeting of Turkey's new system was held earlier this month. "We take the first step of this historical transformation under this blessed roof," Erdoğan said in his speech.

"Our Parliament will make the best laws, our cabinet will take the best decisions, our judiciary will work for justice, each segment of our nation will fulfill their responsibility in the best way possible, so that we can get Turkey above the contemporary civilization level," the president said, adding that he will not stop working until he builds a Turkey that has a bright future.