New appointments made in presidential posts

Presidential sources have announced a number of appointments to ministries, recently established councils and offices to ensure full adjustment to the new executive system.

As of yesterday, four deputy ministers, two heads of the presidential department and two principal consultants have been appointed.

Former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal has been appointed as the head of the presidential department of strategy and budget. Professor Fahrettin Altun, the dean of communications faculty at İbn Haldun University and a columnist at Daily Sabah, has been designated as the head of the presidential department of communication.

Fecir Alptekin, former head of corporate communication group at Turkuvaz Media, and Zafer Çubukçu, president of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) youth branch, have been made the president's principal consultants.

İbrahim Er and Reha Denemeç have been appointed as deputy ministers of National Education while Ahmet Erdem and Ayşe Kardaş Ergezen have been appointed as deputy ministers of Labor, Social Services and Family.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, prior to his two-day Africa trip, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the appointment process will be completed within the 10 to 15 days.

In his brief speech, Erdoğan emphasized that these appointments should not be considered as endpoints and those who fail to fulfill the requi

rements of their duties could be removed from their posts at any time.

Appointments will be made by taking the proven success of the person in question into consideration.

Further steps to shape state institutions and organizations under the new system have been taken following the June 24 elections. Nine presidential departments and four offices were formed by the first presidential decree to monitor and report the implementation of executive actions and to further develop policies.