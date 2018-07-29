President Erdoğan congratulates Palestinian teen Tamimi on her release

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi on her release in a phone call, and lauded her bravery and determination to fight against the Israeli occupation.

In 2012, Ahed was awarded with the Hanzala Courage Award by Başakşehir Municipality in Istanbul for challenging the Israeli soldiers who had arrested her brother. At the time, then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife met the Palestinian girl.

She was arrested by Israeli forces in December with an Israeli court slapping her with an 8-month detention in March for "attacking" an Israeli soldier.

On social media, Palestinians celebrated Tamimi as a hero in widely distributed cartoons. In one, she is shown in a Joan of Arc-like pose, raising a Palestinian flag, framed by her easily recognizable mane of dirty blonde curls. She has made headlines in the past, including in 2015, when she bit the hand of a masked Israeli soldier who was holding her now 14-year-old brother Mohammed in a chokehold during an attempted arrest. Istanbul / Daily Sabah with wires