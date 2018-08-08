Major changes expected in CHP's Central Executive Board to avert mounting criticism

The Central Executive Board (MYK) of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is expected to meet today and decide on major changes within the party.

Meanwhile, the CHP dissidents and party administration continue to debate an extraordinary convention.

Following the MYK meeting, party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to implement several changes within the party executive body until the weekend, in an attempt to appease the demands of the dissidents and secure his position as chairman.

The meeting, which is normally held on Mondays, was postponed while an official count was being conducted to see whether or not party dissidents, who are demanding a change in the chairmanship position, were able to collect enough signatures to hold an extraordinary convention.

Kılıçdaroğlu, meanwhile, wants to put an end to the debates and instead focus on the preparations for the upcoming elections.

The 17-member CHP MYK will reportedly be downsized while the number of vice chairmen would be reduced from 16 to 12.

Some reports claimed that prominent names in the party, including Bülent Tezcan, Tuncay Özkan, Onursal Adıgüzel and Tekin Bingöl, may reportedly be removed from their vice chairman positions.

On the contrary, other reports have said that members like Seyit Torun, Ünal Çeviköz, Haluk Koç, Faik Öztrak, Gamze İlgezdi and Tekin Bingöl were expected to be named in the MYK.

The CHP's MYK has undergone nine major changes in eight years under the chairmanship of Kılıçdaroğlu, who was elected in the party's 33rd Ordinary Convention in 2010.

Touching upon the frequent changes, CHP's former Tekirdağ Deputy Emre Köprülü criticized Kılıçdaroğlu's decision on Twitter earlier Monday.

"Mr. Chairman you have changed 119 members of the MYK until today, while you were in power. Yet, nothing has changed. It is high time to let the convention decide what to change," Köprülü tweeted.

On Monday, the party administration announced that the dissidents had failed to reach a quorum for an extraordinary convention. Yet, the dissidents say their resistance will continue.

Commenting on the party's announcement that an extraordinary convention will not be held, Yaşar Tüzün, a prominent figure in the dissident faction said yesterday that there was no alternative.

"We have plans B, C and D. We can collect signatures for bylaws," he stated.

Meanwhile, support for the dissidents is growing as delegates went on a hunger strike in front of the party headquarters and the #HaydiCHPliEyleme (#Let'sGoProtestCHP) hashtag became the second most trending topic within five minutes in the country.

Apart from protests, dissidents are still looking for ways to push their demands on the party administration. CHP Bolu deputy Tanju Özcan told Habertürk TV Monday that they are considering every option including taking the issue to court even though Muharrem İnce, the party's apparent frontrunner for the chairmanship, has clearly stated that he did not want to take such step. İnce, who the dissidents consider a natural leader of the party following his nomination as the presidential candidate in the June 24 elections, on Sunday said: "In the wake of recent developments, the CHP should stop waiting to call together the extraordinary convention. The decision to hold an extraordinary convention is no longer a matter of reaching the sufficient number of delegates." İnce also made a statement on Twitter yesterday calling on the dissidents to own their struggle against the party administration. He also called on dissidents within the party to hold firmly to their positions.