Dutch police detain Turkey's Amsterdam consulate attacker

The Dutch police have detained the individual who attacked the Turkish Consulate in Amsterdam, Consul General Tolga Orkun said yesterday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Orkun said that the attacker hurled three Molotov cocktails at the Turkish consulate on Saturday night at 10:10 p.m. local time.

He added that the criminal, a 34-year-old Dutch man, was detained just a kilometer away from the consulate.

"The Molotov cocktails did not explode or else they could have done some serious damage," Orkun said. The attack caused little damage to the building and there were no casualties.