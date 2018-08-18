Turkey’s AK Party reshuffles leadership, adapts to presidential system in ordinary convention

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is holding its sixth ordinary convention Saturday in the capital, Ankara.

The party will change its bylaws in accordance with Turkey's new presidential system.

The new bylaws will enable members of the presidential cabinet to take part in the Central Executive and Decision Board (MKYK), which has the power to form and dissolve the party's grassroots organizations.

A total of 1,457 delegates will vote for a new MKYK of 50 party members.

AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal said previously that at least half of the MKYK's membership would change in the sixth congress.

Fifty-two heads of state as well as senior officials of foreign diplomatic missions and representatives of non-governmental organizations have been invited to the convention.

The AK Party normally holds its grand convention once every three years. The last one was in September 2015.

In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary convention following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April.

At the convention, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan rejoined and was reelected as head of the party which he co-founded.

Erdoğan is expected to be re-elected as party chair at Saturday's grand convention, which is attended by thousands of people from across the country in and around the 10,500-seat Ankara Sports Center.

Fifty-two heads of state have been invited to the convention. The chairman of Russia's Duma and a representative from the Communist Party of China are expected to participate, official Anadolu Agency said.

More than 600 local and foreign journalists, representatives from eight Turkish political parties as well as NGOs will follow the convention, it added.

Saturday's event also comes on the heels of a deepening rift with the U.S., a NATO ally.

Tensions between Ankara and Washington rose particularly following the arrest of American pastor Andrew Brunson. The 50-year-old clergyman, who is being tried on espionage and terrorism-related charges, was detained in October 2016 and arrested that December in the aftermath of a failed coup.

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum on Aug. 10, while also imposing sanctions on Turkish interior and justice ministers. The sanctions, topped with worries over the Turkish economy and a global scale trade and currency war, sent Turkish lira to new record lows and made it one of the worst performing currencies this year.

Turkey responded in kind to the sanctions, increasing tariffs on U.S. alcohol, tobacco and automotive products on Wednesday, also imposing the same sanctions to the U.S. interior and state secretaries. Turkish officials and financial sector executives described the U.S. moves as an "economic war", adding that the volatility in lira does not reflect the state of the country's economy.

Speaking at the convention, Erdoğan criticized the U.S. and Trump without specifying, saying: "We have not surrendered and will not surrender to those who pretend to be our strategic partners while making us their strategic targets."

On June 24 this year, Erdoğan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the vote, besting his closest rival, Muharrem Ince, who got 30.6 percent, according to Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK).

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance, including the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won 52.6 percent of the vote. The Nation Alliance, including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), newly-formed right-wing Good Party (IYI Party – IP) and conservative Felicity Party (SP), got 33.9 percent.

After its establishment in 2001, the AK Party won the November 2002 election with two-thirds of the seats in parliament. It became the first party to win an outright majority in over a decade.

During his time as prime minister, Erdoğan oversaw general elections in 2007 and 2011, both times returning the AK Party to power with a greater share of the vote.

The party also performed well in local elections in 2004, 2009 and 2014 when it secured 18 out of 30 mayoral seats in larger cities.