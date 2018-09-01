Eren Erdem confesses he received confidential MİT documents from CHP's Tezcan

Former Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Eren Erdem reportedly was called by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office to give testimony as a witness in the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) trucks case.

According to Erdem's testimony, he acquired documents related to the MİT trucks from Bülent Tezcan, former spokesman for the CHP. "Bülent Tezcan was speaking in a press briefing on the subject of MİT trucks. Later, I persistently requested these documents, and Tezcan sent the documents via cargo. I did not share it with anybody and destroyed after reading it." Erdem said.

On Jan. 19, 2014, MİT trucks bound for Syria were stopped and searched by FETÖ-linked officials. The raid in the city of Adana made headlines as FETÖ spread photos of it publicly, despite national security laws forbidding the search of the trucks.

An Istanbul court ruled on June 27 for the arrest of Erdem for aiding and abetting an armed terrorist group. Erdem is accused of helping the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) during the group's attempt to seize power.