Turkey to help remove FETÖ from being a threat to Kyrgyzstan, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that Turkey would help remove the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) from being a threat to Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Erdoğan said that the fight against FETÖ was one of the main topics discussed during their meeting.

"We discussed which joint measures could be taken in the fight against FETÖ," he said, adding that Turkey would always support Kyrgyzstan with its experience in this matter.

The president also underlined that there are many important steps to be taken, especially in the areas of strategy, military, policy and economy.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of orchestrating the July 15, 2016, coup attempt that killed over 250 civilians.

It has long demanded the extradition of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, who has been in a self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, U.S., since 1999.

During Jeenbekov's previous visit to Ankara in April, Erdoğan offered Kyrgyzstan Turkey's support to battle FETÖ.

"Turkey will continue its fight against FETÖ at home and abroad until the last FETÖ traitor will be brought before the law," the president said.

The two leaders also discussed economic issues like increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Erdoğan said that they targeted an annual trade volume of $1 billion, calling upon Turkish business people to make investments in Kyrgyzstan.

Erdoğan and Jeenbekov are expected to discuss economic plans more thoroughly at a business forum on Sunday.