Turkey to remove FETÖ from being a threat to Kyrgyzstan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday in a joint press conference with Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov that Turkey would remove the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) from being a threat to Kyrgyzstan.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of orchestrating the July 15, 2016, coup attempt that killed some 250 civilians. The country has long demanded the extradition of FETÖ leader, Fetullah Gülen, who has been in a self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, U.S., since 1999.

During Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's visit to Ankara in April, Erdoğan offered Kyrgyzstan Turkey's support to battle FETÖ. He said, "Turkey will continue its fight against FETÖ at home and abroad until the last FETÖ traitor will be brought before the law."

