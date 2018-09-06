Israeli gunfire injures Turkish journalist in Ramallah

Three media workers, including one from Turkey's Anadolu Agency (AA), were injured by an Israeli soldier's gunfire while covering the country's intervention of Palestinians in Ramallah on Tuesday.

İslam Rimavi, who works as a photojournalist for the AA and France's Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters Abbas Mumini and Joe Dyke were injured with plastic bullets in the Ras Karkar town of western Ramallah.

It is reported that the condition of the injured reporters is stable. Israeli settlers are known for road construction works in areas that belong to Palestinians in Ras Karkar village in Ramallah in order to establish new settlement areas for themselves. There are constant clashes between local Palestinians who react to the situation and Israeli soldiers who protect the settlers.

Since 1967, Israel has established hundreds of settlements in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. There are approximately half a million settlers that currently live in settlements in the West Bank while the number is 220,000 in Eastern Jerusalem. The areas are also home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians. According to international law, all of the Israeli settlements that are built on the occupied territories are illegal. Most countries consider settlements built by Israel on land it captured in the 1967 Middle East War as illegal, and an obstacle to peace. They say they reduce and fragment the territory Palestinians seek for a viable state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.