US-backed YPG launches operation against Daesh in northeast Syria

The U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG), which is the PKK's Syrian wing, said yesterday that it has begun an operation against Daesh in northeast Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group that mainly consists of YPG terrorists, said it launched operations against Daesh from the town of Hajin and surrounding villages on the northeast banks of the Euphrates River.

The SDF is backed by the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh. The coalition said in a statement it was supporting the SDF ground operation with air and artillery strikes.

Turkey recognizes the PKK and YPG as organically linked terrorist groups. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, has supported the YPG militarily, under the pretext of fighting Daesh.