Idlib residents protest Assad

Syrian activists say residents in the country's last opposition-held province, Idlib, are protesting against Syria's Bashar Assad, in defiance of an expected regime offensive to retake the territory.

The activist-run Orient News channel reported protests in the town of al-Bab and the provincial capital, Idlib. Wissam Zarqa, a university instructor, says the demonstrations started after congregational prayers on Friday, which mark the end of the work week in the Muslim world.

Zarqa says demonstrators are flying the green, white and black flag of Syria's uprising against Assad.