Health workers in Idlib protest regime attack

Health workers in northwestern Syria's Idlib protested the assault and airstrikes on its hospitals and health centers, carried out by the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters.

More than 500 demonstrators, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, gathered on Sunday in front of the Atma Hospital in the Idlib city center near the Turkey-Syria border.

They held banners that read, "Health workers are not alone," "Terrorist kills doctors, targets hospitals," and chanted slogans against the regime offensive.

"We are not terrorists, we are doctors and health workers," Dr. Muna Hattab told Anadolu Agency.

Muhib Kaddur, a supervisor at Atma Hospital, said, "Doctors are the symbols of the revolution. We are part of the international health sector. Our protection is the duty of the international community. We stayed here to help the people."

Ibrahim Tilas, another doctor, called for an end to the regime airstrikes.

Located near the Turkish border, the province of Idlib is home to more than 3.5 million Syrians, many of whom fled from other cities following attacks by regime forces.

The Syrian regime has recently announced plans to launch a major military offensive in the Idlib area, long controlled by various armed opposition groups.

The United Nations has warned that such an offensive would lead to the "worst humanitarian catastrophe in the 21st century."