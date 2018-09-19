EU demands humanitarian protection in Idlib

A Russian-Turkish deal on Syria's rebel-held Idlib region must protect civilians and allow aid access, the European Union said yesterday.

"We expect that the agreement which was reached yesterday by the Russian and Turkish presidents will guarantee the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure as well as guarantee the unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access," EU spokeswoman Maja Kojiancic told a regular news briefing.

Located near the Turkish border, the province of Idlib is home to more than 3.5 million Syrians, many of whom fled from other cities following attacks by regime forces.

Meanwhile, the U.N. has sent 29 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Idlib province yesterday. The convoy passed through the Cilvegözü border gate in southern Hatay's Reyhanlı district. Some 580 tons of humanitarian aid will be distributed to people in need in Idlib and its rural areas.