AK Party plans to meet German political parties, deputy chair says

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is planning to visit political parties in Germany, a lawmaker said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, AK Party's Deputy Chair Cevdet Yılmaz said, "We will make arrangements in the coming days to visit political parties in Germany."

"Dialogue at state level would not be enough. We should develop our relations through various channels; such as dialogues with the civil society, business world, and political parties," Yılmaz said.

Yılmaz also commented on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned visit to Germany on Sept. 28, saying if there were any problems between the two countries, they should be overcome through dialogue.

"In this regard, I see our president's visit to Germany as a huge opportunity," he said.

Over the past two years, political relations between Ankara and Berlin have suffered setbacks, but in recent months both sides have taken steps towards improving ties.

Yılmaz said that Erdoğan's visit was of vital importance for both Turkey-Germany relations, and Turkey-EU relations -- as Germany "is the leading country of the EU."

"I believe that this [Erdoğan's] visit will help overcome the negative perception that has recently been attempted to be imposed on Turkey in Germany. I believe that our president will give some positive messages to German people," he added.

Erdoğan will visit Germany, the home of three million people of Turkish descent, for the first time after three years.

"Turkey can make an investment move with Germans"

Yılmaz, who also used to be the country's development minister, went on to say that Turkey and the EU have a common agenda regarding rising economic tensions between the EU and the U.S.

Trade wars, economic sanctions, economic instruments used in political issues will create a common agenda for Turkey and Europe, which will be another positive aspect of Erdoğan's visit, Yılmaz said.

According to Yılmaz, there are over 7,000 German companies in Turkey, which makes ground for an extensive cooperation in production, investment and export.

Turkey and Germany have an important opportunity to promote relations in the coming term.

"Our assets [in Turkey] are much more attractive right now. I believe that Turkey can make its investment and export move with German investors," Yılmaz added.

Ahead of Erdoğan's visit, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will meet his German counterpart Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez will also accompany Albayrak.

Germany is Turkey's main economic and trade partner and more than 7,500 German companies are active in Turkey. In 2017, the bilateral trade volume reached €37.6 billion ($43.6 billion).